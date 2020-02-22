EFCC Grills Kano Serving Commissioner

The Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) friday said it interrogated a serving Kano State Commissioner, Mukhtar Ishaq, Commissioner in the Ministry for Special Duties, for allegedly diverting monies meant for Kano Municipal Local Government while he was Chairman of the said Local Government.

A statement by EFCC said Mukhtar’s trouble began after a petition was received at the commission. It was stated that while he was Chairman of Kano Municipal, he allegedly converted N76,000,000, which was meant for projects, development and empowerment of the people.

The petitioner further alleged that the suspect ordered the deduction of N30,000 from the account of each council member without justification.

Furthermore, the commissioner was also said to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano into shops and sold same at the rate of N10,000,000 per shop.

The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation at the Kano Zonal Office of the Commission, the statement said.