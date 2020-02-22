CAN Declares Every January 21 National Prayer Day

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has declared January 21 of every year as the CAN National Day of Prayers for the persecuted Christians in Nigeria in honour of the late CAN Chairman in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State, Rev Lawan Andimi, and other victims of terror and herdsmen attacks.

Rev Andimi was killed by the Boko Haram terrorists on January 21 after his refusal to convert to Islam as demanded by his captors.

The resolution, according to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, became imperative in honour of all the Christians who have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani herdsmen killers, and bandits nationwide.

In a statement issued on Friday by Special Assistant (Media &Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, it called on the Body of Christ in the country, especially denominational leaders to reflect the date in their annual calendar of activities.

“The decision was taken today Friday at its just concluded meeting of the National Executive Committee held at its National Secretariat in Abuja where they also confirmed Barrister Joseph Daramola as the substantive General Secretary and Elder Biodun Sanyaolu as the Assistant General Secretary of CAN,” it said.

Other officers confirmed at the meeting were Pastor Okusanya Samuel Oludare (National Treasurer), Rev Gideon Shagba (Director, Ecumenism and Inter-Faith), Barrister Comfort O. Chigbue (Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Rt. Rev Stephen Adegbite (Director, National Issues and Social Welfare), Pastor (Barrister) Omonuwa Ogiemudia (Director, Education, Youth & Women Development) and Bishop Dr RBC Nwankwo (Planning, Research and Strategy).