AZ Zola, Abu Babes Battle in JOF U-13 Football Cup Final

The month-long Lagos State JOF U-13 Football Cup Championship will end on Sunday at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island.

The final match, which holds by 3pm will be decided between AZ Zola of Ijegun, Lagos and Abu Babes of Ibeju Lekki.

Before the final cracker, the third place match will be played between Aguda United from Surulere and Zamaj Babes from Dopemu.

The competition, which was strictly for youngsters of under13 years in Lagos State was sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited, an integrated logistics services provider with subsidiaries in properties and investments portfolios. It was organised by the Lagos State Grassroots Soccer Association.

Already, preparation for a glamorous final ceremony is in top gear with important dignitaries signifying their intention of gracing the final.

The management of JOF Nigeria Limited will be led by the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Dr. Segun Olugboyegun, while other guests are Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Commissioner of Police

Lagos State, Adetilewa Adebajo, the Chairman, Stationary Stores Football Club, Lagos, Dr. Remi Oni, Executive Director, First Bank Plc, Marina, Lagos and Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

A good number of corporate companies are also expected. They are Nigerian Breweries Plc for non-alcoholic drinks, Nestle Nigeria Plc, First Bank Plc, UAC Foods, Dufil Prima Foods Ltd and A & P Foods Limited

The competition started with 32 teams in all the local government areas on 25 January at the Evans Square Playground, Ebute Metta where matches in the preliminaries and knockout stages were played.