Ajide U20 Football Championships Kicks off Today

The 2020 Hon. Tajudeen Ajide U20 Football Championship holding at Lagos National Stadium Surulere kicks off today, with four matches.

With 12 teams of four groups, Super Star and Talent Hunt will kick off the Group A round robin championship while Banjoh FA and Pros FA will kick off in Group B.

The other matches of the day are between Fakrem and Ify Babes in Group C and Team J and Puma FA in Group D.

Eight more matches will be played on Monday Day 2 and Day 3 Tuesday while the winners of each group will qualify for the semi –final. Semi-final matches will be played on Wednesday, Day 4 of the tournament.

The third place and final matches is billed for the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium on Sunday March 1, 2020.

APFAN Secretary General Michael Etim said there are plans to stage a grand final where local and foreign scouts can explore talented youth footballers for their clubs both home and abroad. “Our motto at APFAN is ‘Breeding soccer talents with academic excellence,’” he added.

The championship is bankrolled Hon Tajudeen Ajide, who is chairman, Surulere Local Government and National Patron of APFAN.

Speaking over the championship he said: “As an ex-player who grew up in Surulere, my first love was football and remains my constituency. I want to bring back the glamour of football in Surulere and this championship is another way to catch talented youth players and help them realize their potentials.”