13 Herders Remanded for Alleged Gunrunning, Kidnapping

By Victor Ogunje

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ court friday remanded 13, persons suspected to be Fulani herders, in correctional centre for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants, with no frixed addresses are; Abubakar Ali, Salisu Isah, Okasa Musa, Yususa Sani, Abu Magaji, Umar Magaji, Adamu Shelihu, Umar Sefiu, Sale Musa, Mustapha Usman, Musa Isah, Mutaka Wa and Usman Abubakar.

They are standing trial on two-count charge of unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy to kidnap.

The prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 20 in Emure-Ekiti state.

He alleged that the police found 10 dogs, dangerous weapons, guns and criminal charms in the possession of the defendants.

He also alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to kidnap people in the community.

Okunade said the defendants told the police that they came from Kano to Ado-Ekiti for hunting.

He noted that the offences contravened section 3 of Robbery and Firearm Special Provision Act, 2014 and section 4 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism Law 2015 Act.

The plea of the defendants were not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, consequently remanded the defendants in the custody and adjourned the case until Feb. 25 for mention.