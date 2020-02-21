UNILAG Lecturer Bags 21 Years’ Jail Term for Raping Admission Seeker

Akinwale Akintunde

An Ikeja High Court thursday sentenced a part-time lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos, Mr. Afeez Baruwa, to 21 years imprisonment for raping an 18-year-old girl, who was seeking admission into the university.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso convicted Baruwa on a one-count charge of rape brought against him.

While sentencing the convict, the judge described his action as heinous.

She held that the sentence should serve as a deterrent to others.

Justice Oyefeso noted that the prosecution has proven his case beyond a reasonable doubt, adding that she cannot begin to imagine the emotional trauma the girl went through.

The judge held that the convict offended his family, the victim, the society and God for which he must be punished.

She said: “The offence committed against this young lady was a violation of her chastity, which would have left huge emotional scars from which I pray and hope she will recover.

“I cannot begin to imagine the physical and mental trauma she has had to endure from the man whom she considered her father’s friend, a community leader who should have known better. This is a shame.

“This is a crime that not only offends the survivor; it offends her family, it offends the society at large, it also offends God.

“I find you Baruwa Afeez Akin guilty of a one-count of rape contrary to Section 258(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011, and I hereby convict you accordingly.

“In line with Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2011, Baruwa Afeez Akin is hereby sentenced to 21 years imprisonment.”