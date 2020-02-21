Turkish Launches New Commercial

Turkish Airlines has launched a new commercial. Titled, ‘Step on Earth,’ the commercial brings back the sense of wonder and adventure felt as 600 million people around the world watched the humanity land on the moon. The 30-second commercial was viewed at the third quarter of the Super Bowl LIV held this year in Miami, and resulted in the victory of Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 31-20, defeating San Francisco 49ers.

The airlines, which said it flies to more countries than any other airline, challenges the statistic that said over a billion people globally have never travelled outside of their country.

The Star Alliance member airline gave the opportunity to three people, who had never travelled abroad, to discover the world beyond the borders of their home country for the first time. The new commercial features Russ, Mariha and Karlos exploring countries they had never visited and discovering for themselves the adventure of stepping foot in a new country. The commercial captures the power and emotion of the journeys to novel landscapes and horizons around the globe and encourages us to explore our own planet. The adventure starts with one small step on Earth.

In the commercial itself, the viewer is shown archive footage from a 1969 newspaper heading and preparations leading up to the Apollo 11 countdown and take off. Meanwhile in 2019, Russ, Mariha and Karlos prepare for the flight, approaching a Turkish Airlines plane waiting for them on the apron. Each first time traveller is destined for a different landscape for an unforgettable experience: exploring deep caves and waterfalls amongst lush tropical forest, trekking through deep snow and riding a group of wild horses in the desert.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, M. İlker Aycı, said: “This film celebrates the spirit of discovery and adventure that permeates all of us, from first time travelers to lifelong adventurers.

“We look up at the sky for every new adventure as our planet has countless wonders and moments waiting to be discovered. As Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, we are delighted to keep you encouraged to ‘Widen Your World’ to discover the rich variety of cultures and landscapes here on Earth.”