Three Crowns Milk Sponsors MOTY Winners, Families to Dubai

Mary Nnah

For the fifth consecutive time, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s number one low cholesterol dairy brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc has sponsored winners of the 2019 edition of its annual Mum of the Year (MOTY) campaign on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

This reward is a fulfilment of the brand’s promise to Mrs. Chinwe Okoroafor , Mrs. Abigeal Oluwasegun and Mrs. Kafayat Salami who emerged as the top three winners at the competition – to enjoy a holiday in Dubai with three members of their families and receive a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk.

The three lucky winners visited some of the most attractive sites such as Ferrari World, Dubai Mall Tour, Dubai Dancing Fountain, Global Village, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, Heritage Village, Gold Souk and Desert Safari, and had their free style shopping of USD1000 each all in the globally-acclaimed foremost tourist destination.

Since its debut, five years ago, the campaign has come to be recognised as the leading campaign dedicated to celebrating Nigerian mothers.

While flagging off the campaign in October, 2019, the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko said Three Crowns Mum of the Year campaign was the brand’s leading campaign dedicated to rewarding Nigerian mothers for always putting their families first, adding that Three Crowns Milk cares for mothers’ hearts so that they can in turn care for their families.

Speaking during their appearance on TV Continental, Mrs. Chinwe Okoroafor, one of the top three winners, praised Three Crowns Milk for paying special attention to health and particularly the role of mothers.

“With the records this brand holds, no one can be surprised at its increasing acceptance and patronage by people across all ages, all over Nigeria. My family and I are for Three Crowns any time, any day”, said Okoroafor.

Since 1988, Three Crowns Milk has nourished consumers in ways that promote healthy eating habits and active lifestyles so that mothers and their families remain healthy. As heart-friendly milk, Three Crowns Milk is the only Nigerian dairy brand endorsed by the Nigerian Heart Foundation as it continues to celebrate every mum as the heart of the home.