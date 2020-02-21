Super Eagles Retain 31st Spot on FIFA Ranking

Still Africa’s third best team

With few matches having been played on the international front so far this year, there is little movement in the first FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankingof 2020.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles were among the non movers, retaining their 31st spot globally and third in the African continent.

Indeed, with just 15 friendlies taking place since the last Ranking update in December– including two games in late 2019 – the top 20 remain unchanged, with Belgium, France and Brazil still making up the top three globally in the latest ranking released by FIFA yesterday. England and Uruguay are fourth and fifth in the global order.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are Africa’s numero uno team and 20th in the world. Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles also retained their 27th global standing as well as Africa’s second best team status.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s AFCON 2021 Group L opponents Sierra Leone, Lesotho and Benin Republic were all non movers like the Super Eagles.

Benin remained at number 88, Lesotho are still at number 139 and Sierra Leone occupy 118.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on April 9, 2020.