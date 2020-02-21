Red Caravan Movie Audition Holds Weekend

King Akan in Abuja

Audition for the movie ‘Red Caravan’ is set to hold at Et Cetera City, Kachia Road, Kaduna State on Saturday, February 22, 2020. The audition is open to male and female actors of all ages for major and minor roles.

The N61 million budget movie is an impactful love story that aims to throw more light on the chronic disorder known as epilepsy. It also touches on slave trade and is set around 140 years ago. The movie is a production of Evolution Studio 66 and House of Enchanter.

Speaking with the media at a press conference which held in Abuja recently, popular Movie Director; Toka Mcbaror, who is the Co-producer of the movie, disclosed that the movie has a total of 600 cast with 100 of those being major roles.

He further revealed that “there is ongoing work on the product design and set of the movie in Kaduna State where the movie will be filmed.

“We chose Kaduna State because we know the terrain, the state has most of the props we need such as horses and that will help to reduce our production costs.”