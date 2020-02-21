PSG Boss, Al-Khelaifi, Faces Charges over FIFA Media Right

Paris St-Germain President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been charged by Swiss prosecutors following an investigation into the awarding of media rights for FIFA tournaments.

Al-Khelaifi is accused of inciting criminal mismanagement in connection with allegations Jerome Valcke “exploited his position” as FIFA general secretary.

Valcke is charged with accepting bribes, criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.

It is alleged he accepted “undue advantages” in exchange for TV rights.

On Thursday, Al-Khelaifi said he expected the charge against him would be “proven completely groundless and without any substance whatsoever”.

Switzerland’s attorney general announced yesterday that charges had been brought against Valcke, Al-Khelaifi and a third businessman over rights for various World Cup and Confederations Cup tournaments between 2018 and 2030.

Valcke is accused of accepting rent-free accommodation in an Italian villa bought by Al-Khelaifi, who is chairman of the BeIN media group.

The charges relate to Valcke’s time as FIFA general secretary between 2013 and 2015 when he is accused of influencing the award of media rights for Italy and Greece.

A further bribery complaint against Al-Khelaifi has been dropped after FIFA reached an “amicable agreement” with the Qatari businessman at the end of January, the statement added.

Those allegations were in connection with the award of media rights for the World Cup tournaments in 2026 and 2030.

“I am pleased that all charges of bribery in connection with the 2026 and 2030 World Cups have been dropped,” said Al-Khelaifi.

“As I have said vehemently and repeatedly for three years, the charges have not – and have never had – any basis whatsoever, either in fact or law.

“It is now – finally – indisputable fact that the 2026 and 2030 agreements were negotiated at arm’s length and without any improper influence in any form.

“After the most forensic public, private, lawful and unlawful scrutiny of all my dealings, I have been cleared of all suspicions of bribery and the case has been dismissed definitively and conclusively.”

Al-Khelaifi, 45, joined UEFA’s executive committee in February after being elected by the European Club Association (ECA) to be one of its two UEFA delegates in January.