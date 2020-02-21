James Bond Is Coming to Nigeria

International premium brand from Nigerian Breweries Plc, Heineken recently announced that it will be premiering the latest James Bond flick ‘No Time to Die’ in Nigeria next month. It has been the tradition of the brand to hold extravagant premiere for James Bond films in Nigeria as part of its partnership with the film franchise.

‘No Time to Die’ is rumoured to be the last appearance of British actor Daniel Craig in the film. Since 2006 when he took the reins from Pierce Brosnan as the iconic character, Craig has starred in four Bond series: ‘Casino Royale (2006), ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012) and ‘Spectre’ (2015).

Portfolio Manager, International Premium Brands for the company Sarah Agha revealed that the film will also be premiered in other parts of the country such as Owerri.

The announcement was part of the brand’s plans for 2020. It recently upgraded its Heineken House in Ikoyi with exciting features and revealed that it will become the epic centre of every planned event in their calendar. The members only club avail members to host their social occasions at the venue.

Apart from the James Bond movie premiere, Heineken which for the first time last year launched a fashion reality show known as Design Fashion Africa disclosed that the show will be returning for a second season this year.

Another first for the brand is its plan to hold its sponsored fashion show Lagos Fashion and Design Week in other cities such as Abuja this year.

Agha further revealed that the fashion calendar will officially kick off in April with pop-up shops at the Heineken House.