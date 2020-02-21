Gunmen Kill 2, Abduct 13-year-old Girl in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

Two people were killed while a 13-year-old girl was abducted by gunmen who invaded Angwan Alkali, Mararaban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded the community at about 1:00am on Thursday and headed for the resident of a prison warder.

It was gathered that while they were breaking the door to the warder’s house, a neigbour raised the alarm but no one could dare the bandits who operated freely.

The hoodlums were said to have broke into the prison officer’s home and killed him before proceeding to the residence of the neighbour who was raising the alarm.

They were said to have broke into his neighbour’s house, killing him before abducting his 13-year-old daughter.

However, one of the bandits was said to have been killed as they were leaving the community.

A community leader in Mararaban Rido who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen were many in number and were armed with guns.

He said: “The gunmen who I believe were kidnappers, came at about 1:00am (on Thursday) and they went to the resident of a prison warder, I think they wanted to kidnap him.

“As they were breaking his house to gain entrance, his neigbour raised the alarm. His neighbour was shouting thieves, thieves, but no one could respond because the bandits were many and they were carrying guns.

“There is no how anyone could dare them because, the people don’t have any weapon to confront them.

“After killing the prison warder, they broke into the house of his neighbour who raised the alarm and killed him before abducting his 13-year-old daughter.

“But one of the criminals was killed as they were escaping from the community. The police came to pick his corpse this morning.”

Muhammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to him.”