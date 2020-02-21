Four NSCDC Officers Abducted in Kogi

At least four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been kidnapped in Kogi State.

The spokesman of the state police command, William Aya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the officers were kidnapped at a spot in Alo-Offoke community on the Itobe-Ayingba road.

The officials were said to be travelling to Makurdi for promotion examination when their vehicles were stopped by some gunmen.

“Information gathered reveals that four civil defence personnel were among the kidnapped victims,” Aya said, indicating that those kidnapped may be more than four.

He said three other persons that sustained injuries during the attack were currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Aya said the police responded immediately it received distress calls that some armed men were operating between Alo- Offoke and Ayingba.

“The Divisional Police Officer in charge immediately mobilised his personnel to the scene where they met two abandoned vehicles, one Volkswagen Sharon bus with registration number Kogi KNA 220 LG and a Volkswagen Gulf car with registration number Lagos EZ 376 SMK,” he said.

“Both vehicles were riddled with bullets and occupants suspected to have been abducted while 20 expended AK47 ammunition and civil defence kits were recovered from the scene.”

Aya said the command had flagged off aerial surveillance patrol of Obajana axis and other black spots.

He said the operation also involved ground troops consisting of police and military personnel who are now combing the bush to rescue victims.

He said the new operation was being led by the state Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ekpeji.