Celebrating a Life of Impart, Excellence

Ayo Somorin and Wole Somorin

Engineer, first President of Senior Staff Association of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and first Baale of Agbowa, Makun, Sagamu, Ogun State, Chief Timothy Adekoya Somorin died recently. He was 81.

Chief Timothy Adekoya Somorin was born on March 4, 1938 in Sagamu, Remo, Ogun State to the family of Late Pa Daniel Somorin and Madam Alice. E. Somorin. His mother was blessed with two children and he was the first.

Armed with basic education, wit and immense energy, Somorin walked wet grounds along the rough roads to success. He attended St. Paul Primary School, Makun, Sagamu where he and his childhood friend Alhaji K. Odujoko were among those that scored 99 per cent in their first school leaving certificate in 1956. He then moved to his cousin’s (Lawyer Olu Adenowo) place in Lagos at Moleye street, Ebutte Metta, to start his apprenticeship in plumbing works at 1, Lagos Street in 1959.

After few years of successfully learning his craft, he left for Hamburg, West Germany in 1962 to further his education in mechanical and electrical plumbing at Hamburg Technical Institute. On the completion of his education in Hamburg, he served in various capacities in West Germany and some other parts of Europe.

Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked briefly with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and he later joined the construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, and worked with them for a period of 12years. Whilst at Julius Berger Plc, he was the first president of the senior staff association from 1975 until his retirement in 1980.

Having worked meritoriously with Julius Berger for 12years and with his outstanding high level of professional experience, he established and incorporated his own company, Timmy Engineering Company Ltd, where he did supplies and contract works for numerous companies. After experiencing successful business growth many years later, he went into the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry where he had a filling station franchise with the then National Oil company.

At home, Somorin adored his wife and children. He groomed his children to fit into the tradition of hard work by guilding them to resolve issues and provide solutions to simple task. As a responsible family man, he held both his immediate and extended family members very dear to his heart at all times.

Chief Somorin’s life was one of dedication, inspiration and selflessness with very firm but loving hands, he instilled in all of us enduring values of integrity, hardwork, honesty and respect that continue to guide our lives and propel our career. He had a towering figure with a serious countenance no nonsense. But underneath that strict mien was another personality entirely, a man full of love, life, fun and a heart of gold. Many naturally failed to understand his rigid stand on principles.

His social life was equally remarkable and eventful with good deeds and honest services to humanity and he was the first president of Ayegbami Community Development Association, in ketu, Lagos.

On March23, 2013, he was installed by the Ewusi of Makun Sagamu Remo, HRH Oba Timothy Oyesola Akinsaya as the first Baale of Agbowa Makun in his local domain in Sagamu and he served his people to the best of his abilities morally, culturally and financially up until his death.

In the early hours of December 24, 2019, our daddy embarked on the journey to his glorious abode in heaven to meet his redeemer and creator Jesus Christ.

He is survived by wife, children, and grandchildren. Among the children are Mr Ayodele Somorin, Mrs Omolara Balogun, Mrs Tolulope Samuel, Mr Oyewole Somorin, Miss Taiwo Somorin, Mr Kehinde Somorin among others.