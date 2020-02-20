Sanctity of Judiciary Key to Justice Delivery in Nigeria, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has affirmed the commitment of his administration to upholding the sanctity and independence of the judiciary, saying it is the key to justice delivery in Nigeria.

He spoke when the outgoing president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa visited him at the State House, Marina.

Bulkachuwa will be exiting office as president of the Court of Appeal on March 6, 2020 when she would have turned 70 years, which is the compulsory retiring age as required by the constitution for judges in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu who lauded Bulkachuwa for her services to the nation and the support she extended to the Lagos State division of the Court of Appeal.

He assured that his administration would operate within the ambits of law towards ensuring efficient justice delivery.

“We will continue to uphold the tenets of judiciary and uphold the constitution that we swore to. We will continue to protect it, defend it in our ways and in our beats.”

Bulkachuwa earlier informed the governor that she was in Lagos for a valedictory court session ahead of her retirement.

She said by March 6, 2020 she would cease to hold office as a judicial officer.

“As part of the programme marking my exit from the Court of Appeal, I am going round most of the divisions of the court. Lagos is an important division of the Court of Appeal, and I thought I should come first to Lagos and that is why we are here,” she said