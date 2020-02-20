NPFL: Enyimba, Rangers Win Rescheduled Matches in Aba, Enugu

Enyimba defeated Kwara United 2-0 in a Match-day 13 rescheduled Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clash in Aba yesterday to climb to the fifth spot of the country’s top-flight.

The victory now lifts Enyimba to join the title contenders following five straight wins, which put behind them the disturbing start to the season.

The defending champions, who found themselves in the relegation zone up till recently, have risen to No 5, six points behind leaders Plateau United and having three games on hand.

Stanley Dimgba got on the scoresheet as early as the fifth minute while Victor Mbaoma sealed victory with a goal five minutes to the end.

In another Match day 11 rescheduled game player in Enugu yesterday, Rangers struggled to edge Kano Pillars through a 75th goal by Chinonso Eziekwe.

That result lifts the Flying Antelopes out of the bottom four, where Warri Wolves now feature.

Like Enyimba, Rangers also have three outstanding matches that can further improve their fortunes in the 20 weeks old season.