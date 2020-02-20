Kwankwaso Asks Supreme Court to Review Kano Governorship Case

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has asked the Supreme Court to review the state governorship case.

In its ruling last month, the apex court had upheld the victory of the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, had asked the court to annul Ganduje’s victory but lost from the tribunal up to the apex court.

Kwankwaso, who is the PDP leader in Kano, led some members of the party from the state to the national secretariat of the main opposition party, asking the leadership of the PDP to support the call for a review of Kano governorship election.

The media aide to Yusuf, Mr. Ibrahim Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

He said Kwankwaso appealed to the national working committee of PDP to facilitate the process of the Supreme Court’s review on the Kano election case.

He lamented that Kano people were “robbed of their mandate through voter disenfranchisement and manipulation of judicial processes”.

Responding, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Suleiman Nazif, said the party has taken Kano as the major support base in northern Nigeria and will do everything within the confines of law to protect the its interests in the state.

Nazif applauded Kwankwaso for his “tenacity” in leading the party to victory in the 2019 governorship election.

He, however, complained about the “injustice meted out” to Kano people during the rerun election and the way PDP was “sabotaged of victory”.

“Your Excellency, let me also use opportunity to thank you for your efforts in promoting education not only in Kano but northern Nigeria; we have seen for the first time how a private citizen who is not holding any political office supports the children of the poor to pursue the education,” Nazif said.

“Sir, I will on behalf of the party, thank you for sponsoring 370 students to study for masters degrees in various universities abroad.

“I similarly appreciate our amiable governorship candidate in Kano State, Abba Yusuf for becoming the most popular candidate in Northern Nigeria. Abba Gida Gida has become a prominent brand beyond Kano State which makes us proud.”