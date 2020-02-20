How State House Director, Naankang, was Murdered

Police arrest suspect

Omololu Ogunmade and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Details emerged wednesday on the circumstances leading to the murder of Ms. Dagan Laetitia Naankang, an Assistant Director, Administration in the State House. She was 47.

Already, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the murder.

Naankang was murdered on Monday night in her Abuja apartment by yet to be identified killers.

Investigations by THISDAY yesterday revealed that the deceased was killed by some criminals, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys.’

It was learnt that the deceased found out that her environs in Lokogoma was surrounded by ‘Yahoo boys’, which made her uncomfortable and she reportedly told some of her friends that she was contemplating relocating.

It was also learnt that out of concern over the presence of the boys, she opted to report them to the police.

However, it was learnt that the police betrayed her confidence as they freed the suspects after arrest and leaked information to the assailants that it was Ms Naankang who reported them to the police.

It was learnt that the suspects, on a revenge mission, manhandled her before they strangled her to death and set her house ablaze.

THISDAY also learnt yesterday that her gateman who was suspected to be an accomplice in the sad event had been arrested and had provided useful information that could help in tracking the killers.

It was also gathered that one of the killers took their victim’s mobile telephone, having mistaken it for his and left his own telephone at the crime scene.

It is believed that the telephone will also assist the police in tracking down the killers.

The deceased, who hailed from Plateau State, according to a statement by Deputy Director, Information, Mr. Attah Esa, on Tuesday, worked in her State House office on Monday till 8pm, and was murdered in her apartment at 11p.m.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the murder.

A statement yesterday by the command said the suspect, Editing Ohonre, conspired with others at large to carry out the killing.

According to the statement issued by Anjuguri Manzah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), “preliminary investigation into the suspected murder of Laetitia Naankang Dagan “f’, an Assistant Director with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, by the Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT Police Command led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre ‘m’ who is suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.

“The suspect, who is currently under interrogation, is assisting the team of police detectives with information that will lead to the arrest of the other suspects connected to the crime, that are now at large”, it said.

The command commiserated with the bereaved family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and assured the public that it was striving to apprehend the killers.

“The command is urging members of the public to disregard insinuations making the rounds in some social media platforms, and also wish to appeal to the members of the public to desist from pre-empting the ongoing police investigation,” it added.