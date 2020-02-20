DSS Rearrests Fleeing Kidnap Kingpin in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Department of State Security (DSS) and Kano Correctional Centre have rearrested Mercy Paul who had escaped after being arrested for alleged kidnapping of several children and selling them in Anambra State in 2019.

After her arrest, Mercy Paul was said to have escaped from a hospital where she was taken for treatment after falling ill at the Correctional Centre where she was being detained on January 31.

The Controller of Kano Correctional Centre, Ahmad Abdullahi Magaji, told newsmen that “on 31st of January at about 12.05 p.m, I was informed that Mercy had escaped from the hands of their officers who took her to Murtala Muhammad Hospital for medication.”

“On hearing of the news of Mercy’s escape, I quickly went to the scene where I conducted investigation and found that the culprit was bleeding and requested to go to toilet where she maneuvered her way and escaped.

“Immediately after realising such unfortunate incidence, we organised a stop and search by cordoning all the entrances to Kano in collaboration with the DSS,” he said.

He added that DSS helped them to track her down on February 17, hiding at a particular place and she was taken back to hospital by DSS where she was given the necessary medical attention to helped her recovered.

“The security took her to hospital where she had blood transfusion because she was suffering from serious illness and she was given other treatments which helped her regain consciousness,” he noted.

The controller who commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for ensuring synergy among security agencies in Kano, also thumbed up DSS and other security agencies for helping them to track down the fleeing kidnap suspect.

He said: “If somebody escaped from the centre’s custody, such person would be investigated and if it is negligence from the part of the centre’s officers it is outright dismissal, and if it is negligence, gross misconduct, aiding and abetting, conspiracy, then one would be dismissed and also face the wrath of the law.”