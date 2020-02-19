PUMS Honours Wike with Academic Building for his Contributions

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Pamo University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) has named its academic building after Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in recognition of his contributions to the rapid development of the institution.

The inauguration of the Nyesom Wike Academic Building, which was performed on Monday by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, was witnessed by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd); Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Founder of PUMS and former Rivers State Governor, Dr. Peter Odili; wife of the Niger State Governor, Hajia Amina Bello; Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige; and officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Inaugurating the building, Tambuwal commended the Wike for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the state, as well as his investment and support to the university, which will help in the grooming of quality medical professionals.

“We thank the Rivers State governor for his support to this very important university founded by Dr. Peter Odili. This support is clear and we are happy with it.

The Sokoto State governor prayed God to grant Wike the wisdom to continue to administer a complex state like Rivers.

In his remarks, Odili described the occasion as historic as it marks the opening of PUMS Administrative Block.

He urged all stakeholders to thank Wike for his determined and consistent contributions to the growth of the institution.

“Due to the support of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the school has been able to surmount the challenges of development, leading to the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.”

Odili stated that the academic building has four lecture halls, 36 offices for relevant staff and four ultra-modern laboratories for courses for third year and clinical students.

He said with his interaction with other key stakeholders of university education, the contributions of Wike remains unprecedented.”

Odili thereafter led other stakeholders on a tour of the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.