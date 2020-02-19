Minister Promises Infrastructural Renewal for CMD

Peter Uzoho

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, has expressed his resolve to address the infrastructural deficit at the Center for Management Development (CMD), Lagos State.

The minister also said the ministry was going to make the CMD a center of excellence in manpower development for the economic development of the country.

Agba, who stated this during his familiarisation tour of the CMD office recently, decried the level of infrastructural decay at the center despite huge amount of money allocated and released to it in the past.

“I have seen the infrastructure and I am not too happy about it. We have to do all that we can to change the narrative, because lamentation will not help. We have to start taking those steps gradually,” Agba said.

He also assured the staff of the center, who had complained of lack of regular capacity building workshop and overseas training for them for a long time, that he would do his best to ensure a change in the narrative.

He, however, charged the management of the center to look for ways of generating revenue to address some the challenges of the center.

Agba, equally assured the Acting Director General of the CMD, Mr. Bitrus Chinoko, based on the request of the CMD staff, that he would put in a good case to ensure his confirmation as the substantive DG of the center.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chinoko, explained to the minister that lack of capacity building for staff was hindering the center from delivering its mandate.

He added: “It is our greatest desire to have a world class centre of excellence and this can only be achieved when we have good infrastructure and highly skilled staff.”

The CMD is a government agency saddled with the responsibilities of regulation of standards, development of managerial manpower for the country and a broad range of skills to enhance the quality of management and leadership for the attainment of national economic goals.