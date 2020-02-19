Fine and Country Partners PwC, Udo Udoma

Fine and Country West Africa has said it is collaborating with PwC and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie to organise The Refined Investor Series.

According to a statement, with PwC and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie as partners, Fine and Country would execute what has been described as one of the most anticipated and insightful real estate events for the upper quartile market in Nigeria.

The statement noted that ‘The Refined Investor Series,’ is a real estate thought leadership gathering of astute high net worth investors, economic influencers, real estate developers, industry leaders and real estate enthusiasts.

The series, reputed for high level conversations was well attended by high profile business leaders and investors, it pointed out.

“The Refined Investor Series has hosted over 2000 private investors with the participation of major financial institutions, and related industries featuring companies.

“This year’s edition is themed: “FOCUS 2020: The State of the Nigerian Real Estate Market,” would point smart investors to strategic collaborations as well as guide them through efficient visioning, planning and management of their real estate investments.

Fine and Country West Africa is expected to lead conversations addressing the current state of the real estate market, regulatory updates, challenges, opportunities, new growth areas and the focus for year 2020 with a vast contribution from our multi-sector speakers from the marketing, legal, taxation, and financial perspectives; including Mrs. Udo Okonjo, CEO of Fine and Country West Africa; Dr. Andrew S. Nevin (Partner – West Africa Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist, PwC), Ms. Esiri Agbeyi (Partner, PwC), Mrs Lolade Ososami (Partner at Udo Udoma & BeloOsagie), Mr Obi Nwogugu (Principal, African Capital Alliance); Mr. Peter Aleogena, Managing Partner, Prestige Capital Limited and Mrs Linda Isiekwena (Partner, Moland Solicitors along with David Mbah of Fine and Country Nigeria . ‘