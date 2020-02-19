Bandits Kidnap 12 Persons in Kogi, Demand N30m Ransom

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Few hours after the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) staff were abducted in Kogi State on Sunday, the kidnappers have again abducted another 12 passengers along Ayingba road in Kogi East Senatorial district.

It was learnt that the abductors have demanded a sum of N30 million ransom to free their victims.

A source told THISDAY that the abductees boarded a Toyota hiace bus belonging to Eleojo Transport Service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri, Delta State on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The source revealed that the Toyota bus left Warri with 16 passengers, but four alighted at Okene, leaving behind 12 persons including the driver.

The vehicle was said to have ran into the kidnappers between Itobe and Ajegu in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that the driver, who was able to escape, reported the incident to the officers at Itobe Police Division.

The source also disclosed that abductors have demanded N30 million ransom, but as at Tuesday morning the ransom has been reduced to N1.5 million per victim.

Public Relations Officer, Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred at Itobe, but the police could not ascertain the number of people kidnapped.

He, however, disclosed that anti-robbery squad has been dispatched to rescue the victims.