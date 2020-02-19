Again, Protesters Seek Oshiomhole’s Removal as APC Chairman

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

For the second successive day, a group of protesters besieged the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to demand the resignation of the party National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The protesters under the auspices of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Resident All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Group said the party lost elections in some states due to alleged interference from Oshiomhole.

The protesters were armed with various placards with inscriptions like ‘Oshiomhole must go’; ‘President Buhari should either ask Oshiomhole to resign or sack him’, among others.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Yinusa Yusuf, who led the protest, alleged that Oshiomhole leadership style has disunited and disorganised the ruling party.

He alleged that the national chairman was responsible for many irregularities that had been going on in the APC, stressing that these irregularities led the party to lose many aggrieved members and its structure.

Yusuf stated: “Before the general election, Oshiomhole had gone to all states and interfered with state party’s affairs, including the FCT. He interfered with FCT party’s affairs, and that was the reason President Muhammadu Buhari lost the election in FCT.”

He said before the 2019 general election, some party faithful in FCT were forced to leave the party and worked for another party due to Oshiomhole’s impunity.

Yusuf added: “We took that decision because we were politically rendered irrelevant. Therefore, Nigerians, particularly the stakeholders, are now saying that Oshiomhole, who was bestowed with the leadership of this party, has now presented himself as an agent of destruction, and therefore, we will no longer tolerate it.

“We are making it very clear to the caucus and stakeholders of our party that failure to sack Oshiomhole, we will leave the party for them. Oshiomhole must go because he has proven to be incompetent, and lacks the ability to manage stakeholders.”

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, in a WhatsApp message said he doesn’t react to protest by unknown groups.