African Alliance Hosts Foundation

Life insurer, African Alliance Insurance, recently hosted a team of legal practitioners from Headfort Foundation, a Lagos-based not-for-profit Legal Aid and Advocacy initiative at its head office.

Addressing the Headfort team, during the visit, the MD/CEO, African Alliance, Funmi Omo, expressed delight at the strides young Nigerians especially women are taking in today’s world.

“We believe the society would be better if we have sincere private sector initiatives like these to support government efforts.

“As a business, we believe every man can only fulfil potentials when given a fair chance.

“Seeing a team of young Nigerians like these think up and execute such a noble initiative is heart-warming and in our little way, we would see how we can support Headfort Foundation in its quest to ensure indigent inmates get access to quality legal representation and a new chance at making the most of their lives,” she said.

Responding, the convener, Headfort Foundation, Yemi Oriya, while thanking the African Alliance boss, traced her decision to set up the Foundation to her first-hand encounters with various indigent people who end up in custody because they could not afford legal representation