Omo-Agege Wants Police to Fish out Attackers of Delta Community

By Deji Elumoye



Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the police authorities to fish out perpetrators of the attacks on some communities in Uwheru Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State that claimed eight lives.

Reacting to last Thursday’s attack on the communities, Omo-Agege while condemning in strong terms the killings called on the Nigeria Police to immediately bring the suspected herdsmen who carried out the unprovoked attacks to justice.

He also charged the Nigerian Army to fish out its personnel alleged to have accompanied the killers to perpetrate the heinous crime.

The Senator called on security agencies to restore normalcy to the affected communities, even as he appealed for calm.

Omo-Agege, in his official reaction to the incident, said: “I condemn the unprovoked attacks and killing of my constituents and the destruction of their property by suspected herdsmen. The attacks on Avwon, Agadama, Ohoror and other communities of Uwheru Kingdom, is one too many.

“I call on security agencies to bring the perpetrators to book by ensuring that they face the wrath of the law. I assure the people of Uwheru Kingdom that this matter will not be swept under the carpet and that the full weight of the law will be brought on those found culpable.”

