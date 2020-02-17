Obasanjo: El-Rufai Made Success of Our Privatisation Programme

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday eulogised the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 60, saying he made success of his administration’s privatisation programme between 1999-2003.

El-Rufai was the first Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (PBE), established by Obasanjo when he was President during his first term between 1999-2003.

In a congratulatory message to mark the 60th birthday of the governor, Obasanjo noted that el-Rufai also turned around the infrastructural and socio-economic development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when he was the Minister of the FCT.

The message, which was made available o journalists by the Ex – President’s Media Aide, Mr. Kehinde Akinyemi, described el – Rufai as a Nigerian, who has demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

Obasanjo stated: “Over the years, I have followed, with keen interest, your modest inspiring career as a Professional architect, community leader, administrator and politician. And I note, with special delight your demonstration of rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities.

“Under my watch as a democratically-elected President of Nigeria, you made a great success of our privatisation programme as the Director-general of Bureau of Public Enterprises, which resulted in the liberalisation of our nation’s economy and our being able to meet some of the challenges of globalisation and tackling the problem of poverty in our

land.

“I must also applaud the giant strides in terms of infrastructural and socio-economic development which the Federal Capital Territory FCT, recorded under your focused administration as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. I salute the uncommon sense of duty and patriotism demonstrated by you at enhancing sanity in the physical development at the FCT.

“Without any doubt, as the incumbent governor of Kaduna State, you have contributed to the well-being of your people, especially in the implementation of populist programmes and infrastructural development in the state.

“I can only implore you not to rest on your oars and to re-double your efforts as the Chief Executive of one of the most politically restive States in the North West of the country to ensure peace, stability and security in the state until we collectively, propel our dear country to the promised land.

“I trust you will continue the good work you are doing to the glory of God and to the benefit of our people.”