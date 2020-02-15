Stallion Group Set to Launch All-New Hyundai Venue

By Bennett Oghifo



This fun-filled Valentine season is to be made even better as Stallion Group prepares for the Nigeria launch of the all-new Hyundai Venue.

“It’s valentine! From this day, clock will begin to tick in expectant of Nigeria’s launch of a new automotive ace from Hyundai’s stable. Hyundai Venue is it,” Stallion said in a statement.

Interestingly, Mr. Gaurav Vashisht, Head of Sales for Hyundai brand – Stallion Group, who recently hinted of the Venue’s upcoming arrival, pointed out: “We are quite confident about its success in Nigeria, because, with the 2020 Venue, Hyundai has managed to combine lower cost with quality styling, equipment, power and comfortable ride without compromising safety.”

How true is Vashisht’s claim?

Styling: Should there be an automotive beauty contest in future; Hyundai Venue can confidently vie for a crown. Already, aside increased acceptability around the world, the 2020 version of Hyundai Venue is already in competition for the crown of World Car of the Year (WCOTY). For, side by side with its siblings – Sonata and Palisade, it successfully made a list of nominees for the prestigious award.

A smart little Crossover, from whichever angle it is viewed, the Venue is attractive.

Like a typical African fashion icon, the venue comes with colours; yes; not less than 80. For the body, roof, interior, and even mirror cap, there are colour options. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if, in not too distant future, certain Nigerian auto freaks and enthusiasts choose the Venue as Valentine gifts for their loved ones.

Indeed over the years, certain Nigerian auto freaks were known to love acquiring several cars so that, whenever they had outing, they cruised in cars that matched their dress colour, but can’t do so anymore due to economic downturn. Promised to be less expensive, Venue’s arrival might turn the tide. They might be able to acquire various colour trims of the car for various occasions.

Despite its beauty and brine, the venue still has a tough and handsomely rugged look.

Comfort and Space: As testified by test-drivers in Asia and Europe, the car is roomy.

For a country like Nigeria, where motorists sometimes experience chaotic whether, motorists essentially need good visibility, a luxury that comes as add on with the Venue’s windscreen, which is as wide as that of Fiat 500L and even wider than one of its would be Nigerian competitors, the Kia Soul.

Equipped with McPherson-Strut front and torsion beam rear suspension, cruising through the nation’s pot-hole ridden roads is bound to be jolly.

It is even more so, as, being fully tropicalised, the car comes with a ground clearance of 195mm.

And for its class, Hyundai Venue is no less spacious, especially with a luggage space of not less than 350-litres.

Moreover, linking the venue with the mother earth are 5-inch wheels, another assurance of being rugged enough to throttle through rough terrains.

Equipment: When certain variants come with apple car play – enabled as standard, all versions come with infotainment and Smartphone convergence as well as 8.0-inch touch screen infotainment system, as standard.

Power: Depending on country or continent of sale, Venue buyers could have an option of turbocharged 1.0-litre, three cylinder engine, mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. Being turbocharged, the engine produces 88kW and 172Nm (Newton-meters).

And, according to its maker, this Crossover is capable of hitting 100 km/hour in a matter of 11.3 seconds from take-off and can be pushed to a maximum speed of 185km/hour.

There is also another version powered by 1.6-litre, 4 cylinder engine with pulling power of 121 horses combined (121 hp) and 113 pounds-feet of torque mated to a 6-speedmanual transmission.

Economy: According to its manufacturer, 2020 Hyundai Venue, especially the version powered by the turbocharged 1.0-litre engine, is frugal with fuel, able to cover a driving distance of 100 km on mere 6.51 litre of petrol.

Safety: As pointed out by Stallion Group’s Marketing manager, designers of Hyundai Venue prioritized safety. Like others in its class, Venue does not only come with airbags, it is equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system. What its rivals do not have however, is pedestrian Detection, which, in Venue, comes with the AEB.

Last Words: From all indication, therefore, unleashing the Venue into the Nigerian automotive market could further fuel the flame of love for the Hyundai brand in the country. And if lower price, style, equipment, safety and comfort make your auto-loving heart to flutter, then watch out for the 2020 Venue, a car with capability of giving existing competitors a run for their money.

