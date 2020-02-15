Anambra Police Kill Three Robbery Suspects, Arrest Two, Recover N.9m

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



Police in Anambra State on Thursday killed three out of five armed robbery suspects, who engaged them in a duel after a robbery operation.

SP Haruna Mohammed, the state Command’s spokesman who announced this in a press statement said the suspects were killed in Onitsha.

Haruna said, “On 13/2/2020 at about 2:02pm, the Command Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to Fegge Division responded to a distress call at Federal Housing Estates Fegge,Onitsha and rounded up a five man robbery gang who allegedly attacked one Nmandi “m” surname yet unknown of Chisco Park Upper Iweka in Onitsha and robbed him of unspecified amount of money at gunpoint.”

He said the suspects on sighting the Police opened fire after which the police responded promptly, resulting in a gun duel between the armed gang and the police, which eventually cost three of its members their lives.

“As a result, three male suspects whose identities are yet be ascertained were fatally wounded during the gun encounter. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor while two others were arrested.”

He gave the names of the arrested gang members as; Chigbo Igwe ‘m’ of New parts Market Nkpor aged about 25 years and Onyedika Okeke ‘m’ aged about 23years of Anieche Street Okpoko.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included cash sum of N900,000, one cut to size double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, seven live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a gold ring and four different types of handsets.

“Case is under investigation after which the remaining suspects would be charge to court for prosecution. The Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, reassures Ndi Anambra that the Command under his watch will continue make Anambra State unbearable to the criminal elements until they repent or relocate from the State,” he said.

