AMG Hosts Inaugural Sport Festival among IDPs Camps in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri





African Missions Global (AMG) will be organizing a Sport Festival among internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri beginning from Tuesday.

The festival which will commence at the Government College, Maiduguri, is an inaugural competition, and has eight camps, Teacher’s Village, NYSC, CAN Centre, Dalori, Gubio, LCC Shuwari and stadium, all within Maiduguri metropolis competing for medals.

The IDPs from the competing camps will vie for medals in football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis and athletics, among others.

The event which kicks off with a football match between Bakasi IDP camp and CAN centre IDP camp is expected to end in March.

Speaking on the competition, the North-East Coordinator of African Missions Global, Dr. Sesan Akinnawo said it was introduce to fend off youths from idleness and crimes.

He said: “Some of the youths are idle and because of idleness they are involved in crimes.

“In order to keep them busy and divert their energies into positive use African Missions Global came up with encouraging sporting activities and competition.”

He noted that each of the eight camps have been given sporting equipment for table tennis, football, basketball and volley ball.

He said the materials can be used even after the competition, revealing that “we already have a sport coordinator in each of the camps to help them (IDPs) in the various sports.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, said the Borno State Government is appreciative of the initiation by African Mission Global.

She commended its foresight and asked that all public spirited corporate and private individuals should come out to assist displaced persons in Borno State.