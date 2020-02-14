TETfund Injects N3.02bn for Construction of Two Faculties in Katsina Varsity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The management of Federal University in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State has commenced the construction of two buildings for the Faculties of Medicine and Engineering worth N3.02 billion.

The projects, which are being funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) under its Special High Impact Project (SHIP), are expected to be completed within six months.

Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony for the projects, the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Babangida Umar Dangani, said the projects were approved by the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the institution’s governing council on January 29.

He said the institution followed due procedures before awarding the contracts and no objection was obtained from the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) during the selective tendering process.

Dangani added that the contract for the building of Faculty of Engineering complex comprises deanery, workshops, mechanical, civil, electrical and communication engineering department as well as the procurement and installation of furniture.

“On Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, the Finance and General Purposes Committee of the university Governing Council, under the leadership of Prof. Marliyya Zayyan, approved the award of contract for the Faculty of Engineering to the tune of N1,025,000,000.

“Funding for the project came from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund by merging the interventions of 2017, 2018 and 2019 together. The FUDMA Medical College also funded by TETfund is to be constructed at the tune of N2 billion.

“The design and bills were produced for the construction of the departments of biochemistry, community medicine, anatomy and physiology as well as nursing science. Also to be constructed are lecture theatre, deanery and library for the proposed medical college,” he said.

The vice chancellor commended TETfund under the leadership of Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and the National University Commission (NUC) for what he termed unflinching supports to the institution to enhance its academic growth.