Paga, Partners Wealth.ng

Nigeria’s mobile money company, Paga and Wealth.ng, a growing investment marketplace, have announced a partnership to foster access to investment opportunities by leveraging Wealth.ng’s investment platform.

This partnership would combine Paga’s innovative payments platform and Wealth.ng’s team of knowledgeable money experts to offer Paga customers a sustainable service for managing their investment portfolios. Through this, Paga users would be able to build alternative investments in Fixed Income, Stocks, Savings, Agriculture, Real Estate, funds, and more. These portfolios are available to investors and intending via the Wealth.ng investment marketplace on Paga.

Speaking on the benefits of this collaboration; General Manager, Online and Mobile, Paga, Folakemi Falodun said: “Paga was founded on the simple belief that digital technology can be leveraged in building an ecosystem that enables people to digitally send and receive money and offer simple financial access for everyone.

“We aim to accomplish our purpose by launching our services in various emerging markets and partnering with relevant financial institutions to deliver our services.”

On the goal of building an all-in-one investment solution, the Senior Vice President Digital Products, Wealth.ng, Kayode Kalejaiye said.