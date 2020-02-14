Fayemi, Ita-Giwa Mourn Ace Musician, Olaiya

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and a former presidential aide, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, have described the death of Dr. Victor Olaiya, as the end of an epic era.

Fayemi commiserated with the family of the doyen of highlife music, who passed on Wednesday.

Olaiya, who hailed from Ekiti State, died at the age of 89 Fayemi , in a statement by this Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the state and Nigeria have lost a global music icon with the passage of Olaiya, who was one of the foremost musicians in the country.

He described the Ijesha -Isu Ekiti born Dr Olaiya as “Ekiti’s precious and priceless gift to the whole world”

Olaiya, according to the governor was a passionate singer, great entertainer, multi-talented instrumentalist and composer who had a good mastery of the stage.

On her part, Ita-Giwa recalled that songs of the late icon formed the sound tracks of her youth that she danced to as a young lady and considered herself as a huge fan of the music legend.

“The passing of the music legend, Victor Olaiya, marks the end of an epic era. His contribution to the enrichment of our national repertoire of music can never be downplayed.

“His brand of Highlife music formed the sound track of my youth as I recall dancing to many of his hit tunes as a young lady. Without hesitation I consider myself a huge fan of this iconic maestro.

“His recent collaboration in the remake of his timeless hit “ Baby Jowo” with 2face, a much younger artiste who I consider my son has ensured that his rich legacy will endure for many more generations.

“Along with millions of other appreciative Nigerians, I commiserate with his family and pray that God grants the repose of his illustrious soul,” Ita-Giwa said in a statement issued yesterday.