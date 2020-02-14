Enhance 360 presents Comedy Show for Valentine

Yinka Olatunbosun

In Lagos’ capital, Ikeja, fun seekers will enjoy the Valentine season as Enhance 360, a multi-media company presents‘Bukunmi becoming PREACHER,’ a comedy show taking place at Daystar Annex, Oregun, on February 16. The show will feature acts like Arole, Saco, Dr Smile, Damola, Asiricomedy, The Reflexions, Fisayocheck, Prophet Theophilusand others.

‘BUKUNMI becoming PREACHER’ is a live comedy show with theatrics and operatic elements.

“What makes the show unique is the relatable African experiences that would be infused such as the Amala/Bukavirtual and real experiences, folk/contemporary music, theatrical and operatic elements. There would also be cameo appearances by various comedy influencers in the theatrical enactments; other comedians would have stand-up performances at intervals during the show, and folk/contemporary music.

“It would be a crowd puller for various types of audience; ‘the lovebirds’, ‘the single and searching club’, the ‘we-love-each-other-but-we-need-to-spice-things-up’crew, and the ‘let’s-go-get-some-laugh-gang,” the CEO and Creative Director, Enhance 360, Seun Adeleye declared.

This show will be hosted by Bukunmi Adelani, popularly known as ‘PREACHER’ is a fast-rising Nigerian comedian, compere, actor, and host of ‘RideWithMe’ show. He is a witty comedian known for his family-friendly jokes.