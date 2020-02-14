EFCC, NYSC to Launch Anti-corruption Campaign in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would launch a campaign against corruption in public and private organisations as well as the citizens of Bauchi State.

The state NYSC coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Shehu, who was flanked by the representative of the EFCC national headquarters, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists at the state NYSC secretariat in Bauchi.

According to him, the campaign would be launched today through a massive rally which would be staged by corps members in the state capital.

He said the scheme had mobilised 500 corps members in the state to participate in the rally in the town.

Shehu noted that already, the anti-corruption crusade is among the community development services carried out by the scheme, adding that some corps members are being attached to EFCC for their community services.

He said: “Youths can play pivotal role in the anti-corruption campaign because they are vibrant and will be future leaders. They need to imbibe honesty, transparency and probity in order to actually be good future leaders.

“There is no denying the fact that any country without good youths is a dead one because they are its hope, and it looks up to them for advancement. So the corps members in partnership with the EFCC will preach to their fellow youths in the state on why it is necessary to eschew corruption.”