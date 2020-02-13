Gunmen Kidnap Edo Monarch’s Wife, Daughter in Benin

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Wife of Onojie of Ewatto in Esan South-east Local Government of Edo State, Florence Ikhumhen, has been kidnapped along with one of her daughters by unknown gunmen.

The queen, who just retired as the Principal of Itohan Grammar School in Benin City, was said to have been abducted on Sunday night along with her daughter at her residence around Jemilla area of the state capital by gunmen who shot sporadically into the air before taking away their victims.

It was learnt that the gunmen who were armed with AK 47 rifles came with a speed boat through Ikpoba River and after the abduction of the retired principal and her daughter also left through the same route.

The incident was said to have been reported at Ikpoba Hill Police Station immediately, just as sources close to Ewatto palace disclosed that the incident has devastated Onojie and the entire Ewatto kingdom.

It was also learnt that the kidnappers have opened communication with the palace at Ewatto and other close family members demanding an undisclosed amount as ransom.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he has been informed of the incident by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikpoba Hill Division, confirming that the incident took place on Sunday, adding that investigation was ongoing.