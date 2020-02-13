CWG Wins Infosys Regional Award

Nigeria’s largest system integration company, CWG Plc has won this year’s Infosys Finacle’s Regional Alliance FY20 award for the Middle East and Africa for deploying and implementing the Finacle Banking solution in about nine banks in Nigeria.

In a statement, the company said the award, which was received by CWG recently at a Partners’ Ceremony in Goa, India came as a result of CWG’s expertise in adopting innovations and successfully implementing the industry-leading universal banking solution.

The Vice President, Services Delivery, CWG Plc, Ireti Yusuf, who received the award on behalf of CWG, said: “Declaring CWG as Infosys Finacle’s Regional Alliance FY20 award for Middle East and Africa’ is a testament to the fact CWG is consistent with what we are doing; adequately deploying technology solutions that enable the growth of our clients.”

He added that with its known expertises and the ability to adapt innovatively, CWG remained happy to be recognised and rewarded, stressing that CWG has been consistent in using the Finnacle solution to solve banking challenges in Nigeria.

The Finacle banking solution is the solution of choice for financial institutions across the world. As of today, the solution has been deployed in banks across 94 countries and serves over 848 million customers-estimated to be nearly 16.5 per cent of the world’s adult banked population.

CWG has been Infosys partner in Nigeria and has deployed the Finacle solution to several banks in the country. The solution enables Nigerian banks to leverage Finacle’s industry-leading solution suite, along with other enterprise-class applications hosted on a private cloud.