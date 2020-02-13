Catholic Youth Group Organises Free Medical Outreach in Ikorodu

Chiamaka Ozulumba

The Young Christian Workers (YCW) of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, Ajaguro, Ikorodu in collaboration with Pink Cruise recently held a free medical program for residents of Ajaguro Community Agric, Ikorodu.

The program witnessed the largest turnout ever since its inception five years ago with over 1,000 people excluding children as people came from far and near to partake in the exercise, with about 20 medical personnels ranging from general doctors, Optometrists, dentists, Oncologists, Cardiologists and nurses.

The event kicked-off with a pep talk on personal hygiene with the people urged to cultivate routine visits to hospitals and health centres for overall body examination, they were enlightened on the various risks cancer and eye diseases pose on the body.

Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening were carried out on women and girls with Prostate Cancer screening done for men present as well as Dental Care, General Health, Cardiac Screening, Eye Care, Child Care, Consultation, Health Education and Counselling.

The Parish Priest of ST. Michael Ajaguro, Rev. Fr. Godwin Eduku, applauded the efforts of the group as this year’s event notably outshined previous years.

According to him “Health is Wealth, so I am glad with the YCW on this profound initiative, as it helps make people conscious of their health and also makes them sensitive to choices they make regarding their health and well-being.”

He pledged to continuously support the group in their endeavours and strive to take the yearly free outreach program to greater heights by bringing in more parties to help spread the word on healthy living.

One of the organisers, Mr Solomon Ezeanah told THISDAY, “we have been doing this free medical outreach for five years but this is the first time we are partnering the medical outfit ‘Pink Cruise’ and they rose to the challenge and handled the event well, from the cancer screening to the dental and eye care and even the health talk”.

Mr. Chinedu Duru, a beneficiary was ecstatic with the organisers of the event, as it availed him the opportunity to get himself checked for prostrate cancer and carry out eye tests.

He said, “i have attended this program since it started, but this year’s own is the biggest in terms of medical personnel present, this is the first time YCW is partnering the Pink Cruise. I am impressed with the wide array of opportunities at our disposal from the free cancer tests, to the eye screening, dental care.”

Organisers craved for sponsorship and partnership from relevant corporate bodies, NGO’s and well-meaning Nigerians in order to make the medical outreach program a frequent one for the benefit of everyone.