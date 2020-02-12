Obaseki/Shaibu Support Group Backs APC Reconciliation Committee

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A political pressure group, Obaseki-Shaibu Movement, yesterday threw its weight behind the recently reconstituted reconciliation committee headed by Chief Bisi Akande to reconcile warring parties in the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

Convener of the group, Mr. Damian Lawani, said the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to reconstitute the committee was a right step in the right direction, adding that Governor Godwin Obaseki has done well and should be supported for a second term.

The group in the past had faulted three different committees set by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to reconcile warring factions in the party in Edo State, including the reconstituted one which was initially headed by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Reading a communiqué shortly after the meeting of the group in Benin City, Lawani said: “the leadership of Obaseki-Shaibu Movement (OSM) commends the good governance of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, because they have repositioned Edo State in the area of infrastructural development, education, job creation, security, healthcare, human capacity building and many more.”

The group also commended Mr. President for his fatherly role in repositioning APC by way of fostering peace and unity amongst its members which has led to the appointment of Akande, a seasoned politician and a man of character to head the long awaited APC national reconciliation committee.

“It is hoped that this committee will bring peace in its great quest to our party APC in Edo State and Nigeria in general. Furthermore, it is hoped that the wisdom and leadership style which President Buhari has displayed in setting up the APC national reconciliation committee will be applied in all areas of APC in the conduct of the forth coming election in Edo State, the gubernatorial primaries and other states affected in the area of elections.

“OSM believes strongly in the leadership of Mr. Obaseki and his deputy in Edo State and because they have performed creditably well, their second term is not negotiable. OSM as a body has therefore passed an absolute vote of confidence on the governor and his deputy with the aim and purpose of securing and support their second term in office come 2020,” the group added.