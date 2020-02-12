Novarick Homes Fetes Customers with Valentine Giveaway

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Property companies are exploring unique ways to boost their business, using discounts and flexible payment plans. Others, in addition to these, build business relationships that will transcend the sale and purchase platform.

It is for this reason that Novarick Homes and Properties Limited decided to launch its “Share the Love” campaign to reward loyal customers of the brand this Valentine week.

Novarick Homes is a real estate development company leveraging green technology in building smart and eco-friendly communities across Nigeria.

According to a statement, the company is using this medium to show its appreciation towards their existing customers who have bought into the company’s dream of building greener communities across Nigeria from the launch of their maiden project, Earls Court, the first renewable-powered community in Ibeju-Lekki, to the introduction of Nova Gardens and Wazobia Courts to the Lagos market.

Chief Executive Officer, Noah Ibrahim, in the statement said the campaign was introduced as a way of showing love to loyal customers and their loved ones.

“Many real estate companies use every opportunity to sell and collect from clients and only a few ever think of giving back. We value our loyal customers and we would like to seize this opportunity to show our appreciation this month of love by allowing our customers to pick someone special to them that Novarick Homes will give Valentine’s day surprise gift ” he said

According to him “Valentine’s day is about love and giving selflessly, this is our unique way of giving back to our customers whilst opening our arms to welcoming prospective clients who wish to partake in this lifetime experience,”

He described customers as being strong pillars to the continued growth of every company, stating that Nigerian companies should do more not only by providing quality services to their customers but taking out time to appreciate them in their unique way.