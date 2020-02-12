Kukah Accuses Buhari of Insensitivity in Managing Nigeria’s Diversity

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of displaying the highest degree of insensitivity in managing Nigeria’s rich diversity.

In his homily yesterday at Good Shepherd Seminary, Kaduna, during the funeral mass of the late Seminarian Michael Nnadi, who was murdered by terrorists, Kukah urged Christians to rise up and defend their faith with all the moral weapons they have.

Kukah said Nigeria is “like a ship stranded on the high seas, rudderless and with broken navigational aids”.

“Today, our years of hypocrisy, duplicity, fabricated integrity, false piety, empty morality, fraud and Pharisaism have caught up with us. Nigeria is on the crossroads and its future hangs precariously in a balance. This is a wakeup call for us,” he said.

Kukah said Nigeria is at a point where the people must call for a verdict, adding that there must be something that a man should be ready to die for.

He lamented that Nigeria, does not possess that set of goals or values for which any sane citizen is prepared to die for her.

“This President has displayed the greatest degree of insensitivity in managing our country’s rich diversity. He has subordinated the larger interests of the country to the hegemonic interests of his co-religionists and clansmen and women. The impression created now is that, to hold a key and strategic position in Nigeria today, it is more important to be a northern Muslim than a Nigerian,” he said.

According to him, the Fulani, who are his innocent kinsmen, have become the subject of opprobrium, ridicule, defamation, calumny and obloquy, while Buhari’s “north has become one large grave yard, a valley of dry bones, the nastiest and the most brutish part of our dear country”.

“Why have the gods rejected this offering? Despite running the most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history, there are no answers to the millions of young children on the streets in northern Nigeria, the north still has the worst indices of poverty, insecurity, stunting, squalor and destitution,” he added.

Kukah noted that both the Sultan of Sokoto, and the Emir of Kano, who are the two most powerful traditional and moral leaders in Islam, are not happy with the situation in Nigeria.

“Every day, Muslim clerics are posting tales of lamentation about their fate. Now, the Northern Elders, who in 2015 believed that General Buhari had come to redeem the north have now turned against the President,” he added.

He argued that the persecution of Christians in northern Nigeria is as old as the modern Nigerian state, adding that their experiences and fears of northern, Islamic domination are documented in the Willinks Commission Report way back in 1956.

Kukah disclosed that nobody had thought that the President who ran his campaign on a tank supposedly full of the fuel of integrity and moral probity in 2015, “would bring nepotism and clannishness into the military and the ancillary security agencies, that his government would be marked by supremacist and divisive policies that would push our country to the brink”.