Greensprings School Turns 35, Vows to Educate Students for Future Opportunities

Uchechukwu Nnaike

From a humble beginning with only three children in 1985, Greensprings School has over the years increased in all fronts; now operating in five campuses with a population of over 3,000.

The school recently marked its 35th anniversary with a special ceremony, which held at the Anthony, Lekki and Ikoyi Campuses.

While sharing the school’s success story, the Executive Director, Mrs. Lai Koiki recalled that she initially wanted to pursue a career in accounting, but the desire to provide quality education for her daughter and to contribute to the development of education in the country made her change her career path.

While expressing delight that the dreams and aspirations of so many years are being fulfilled, she emphasised determination and focus to overcome challenges, which are inevitable in any business venture.

“In life there will always be valleys, but those valleys are not meant to drown you, they are meant to spur you on even to greater achievements for the future. So just keep your focus and just keep moving on and God will take care of the rest.”

Highlighting the achievements of the school and its future plans, Koiki said in its quest to become a leading educational institution of the 21st century, Greensprings offers pre-school, elementary, secondary and IB Diploma programmes and has recently established a teacher training college, as well as Anthos House for children with special needs.

Over the years, she said the teaching methodology continues to change, “we recognise the fact that the 21st century children have to learn in a different way and so we continue to evolve our teaching methodology to reflect this.”

Stating that the future will be determined by artificial intelligence, she said the school is preparing its students for the future.

The school which prides itself as the first thinking school in Nigeria, recently inaugurated the career college and university readiness centre. It is also building technology labs such as the virtual reality lab, the air and sea lab. “In these labs, students will conduct research, explore and learn about all aspects of air and water eco system, in fact they will build under-water robots and all sorts of robots. All these are part of our commitment to provding a sustainable, holistic education for our students.

“Our graduates have become highly accomplished professionals, some of them have started bringing their children to the school.”

She also stressed the importance of giving back to the society by supporting public schools, saying that the proceeds from the ‘Mufty Day’, organised by the students are used to improve public schools. She urged the students to make good use of the opportunity they have to be a blessing to others and to know that there is something they can also give other children that are not as privileged as they are.

While thanking the parents for their support over the years, Koiki also urged them to look into the plight of public school students, noting that the alarming number of out-of-school children and those in schools, but are not learning, should worry everyone because such children could join cult and other groups and endanger the lives of members of the society.

The Head of Anthony Campus, Mrs. Bola Kolade, who described the school as unique, said it is not just the students who are always learning, but also the staff. “The initiatives, innovations, especially the passion to work with children where they are and then extend them to where they could be is always a moment of celebration when you work together and together you see what you can achieve. That is the reason I love working here.”

Kolade, who has worked in the school for the past 16 years, described Mrs. Koiki as an educationist at heart, who loves children and believes in education as a transformation vehicle.

While calling on other school owners to borrow a leaf from Koiki, she said: “She believes in children and the younger generation that they are the future of the country, they are the future of everything good we are looking forward to. The best resources any nation has is its human resource and if the resource is well trained, well looked after that country will be well skilled, well looked after and there will be joy and happiness.”

A parent, Mrs. Tosin Iyayi said she read about the school and talked to other parents before enrolling her children and she has seen a lot of improvement in the way they carry on generally. So and she is convinced that the school is the best for them.

On his part, the Head Boy, Ayomide Adejuwon said he feels proud to be a part of the celebration of a school that is pioneering education in Nigeria and Africa.

He stated that the school has many systems that help the students to give back to the society like the mufty day, adding that he would encourage his parents to support the less privileged by showing love to them and engaging in charity work.

According to him, Greensprings School has helped him to develop a lot as a human being, a leader and a student, adding that the school helps him in areas he needs it and gives him freedom to develop independently, to find new things about himself and try new things.

“I can play football, basketball, I can do many things. I think the school has helped me to discover myself.”