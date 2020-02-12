Gombe Industrial Park to Serve as Trade, Investment Hub

…As gov approves 1,000 hectares for project

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As Dadinkowa hydropower plant awaits commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has paid an inspection visit to the proposed site of the industrial park, located within the vicinity of the plant.

The governor has already approved 1000 hectares of land for the establishment of the industrial park with a view to providing an enabling environment for investors to set up businesses.

The Governor had at different fora, hinted on the economic gains of the industrial park to the state when it finally takes off, saying that it would tap into the soon-to-be inaugurated Hydro Electric power plant.

In a remark during the inspection visit yesterday, Governor Yahaya said by the time Dadinkowa hydro power plant was put to use, the industrial park will be a hub for trade and investment.

He said, his administration had mapped out plans and other economic strategies that will enhance economic growth in the immediate host community, Gombe state and the nation at large.

This economic development initiative, he said, will pave the way for both local and large scale farmers to sell their farm produce to interested investors in their farmlands without having to transport them elsewhere.

The governor added that, job creation for the state teeming youths was another beneficial aspect of the initiative as well as revenue generation.

He called on traditional leaders and other members of the host community to support the initiative, guaranteeing compensation for all those whose farmlands and other property might be tempered with in the course of developing the proposed site.

In his remark, the Managing Director, Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Engineer Abubakar Muazu, assured the Governor of his agency’s commitment in providing desired support to the state for the mutual benefit of the two bodies.

He said Upper Benue was readily available to provide technical support in the areas of irrigation farming and other farming techniques.

The State Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Nasiru Aliyu, who conducted the governor round the site along side his Lands counterpart, Alhaji Danladi Adamu, disclosed that investors had already started indicating interest and reaching out to the state government with a view to investing when the park comes on stream.