Ekweremadu Emerges Southeast Senate Caucus Leader

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has emerged as leader of the South-East Senate caucus.

Ekweremadu emerged on Tuesday night in Abuja at a bipartisan meeting of southeast senators, held at the residence of the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Ekweremadu emerged unopposed.

He served as Deputy President of the Senate between 2007-2019. He was defeated when he made a 4th attempt by the Ovie Omo-Agege.

Prior to his emergence as leader of the caucus, some leaders from the region opted for a former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Nnamani, a former Enugu governor, later stepped down for Ekweremadu to emerge as the Southeast senate caucus leader.

It was gathered that he was reluctant but the senators from the southeast told him that he had no option.