Delta Police Uncover Illegal Arms Factory

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, has assured law-abiding citizens of the state of his command’s “preparedness to reduce crime rate in the state to a tolerable level,” saying the review of the security architecture since assuming office about five weeks ago has begun to yield fruits.

Inuwa, who stated this at a press briefing in Asaba yesterday, disclosed that in one of the recent achievements, the command’s special Eagle-Net Squad arrested a man and his son for running an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Patani area of the state, harping on the importance of community policing.

The commissioner, who also paraded 22 suspects before newsmen for their alleged involvement in various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, murder, impersonation and forgery, said the squad also recovered five single barrel guns, a locally made pistol and cartridges from the suspects, noting that the access to illegal source of arms and ammunition was fuelling the rate of crime in the state.

“Following the confession of two notorious robbery and kidnap suspects, Omoefe Fortune (22 years male) of Odufura community and Emmanuel Eferobo (26 years male) of Ibesiga community in Patani, who have been terrorising Ughelli-Patani Road, arrested on January 9, 2020 and February 4, 2020, respectively by operatives of the command’s Eagle-Net Squad.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of a gun manufacturer, one Ezekiel Idoghor and his accomplice son, one Prosper Idoghor, both of Ibesiga community in Patani Local Government Area, and the discovery of their gun manufacturing site in Patani forest where all instruments used in the illegal manufacturing of arms were recovered.

“Similarly, on February 9, 2020, at about 2.35 a.m., concerted efforts of the investigative team led to the recovery of a total number of five single guns and one locally made pistol produced by the suspects with two cartridges concealed and hidden in bushes of Ibesa community, Patani,” he said.

However, while the suspect admitted producing the local firearms but told newsmen he was always selective in his choice of customers or buyers, saying he sold his products to members of local vigilance groups only and never sold to criminals.

Among the suspects paraded before newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Asaba were two fake soldiers allegedly arrested for illegal activities while adorning military uniforms and posing as members of the Nigerian Army.

Four of the suspected criminals, identified as Chiamaka Ibenezim, Uchenba Azubuike, Innocent Chiweke and Ibe Nwosu, were arrested on January 17 in the GRA neighbourhood of Asaba for alleged possession of 18 wraps of substance believed to be crack cocaine and 60 sniffing “pens”.

A total of 35 firearms, over 320 cartridges and ammunition, about six bags of Indian hemp and its bottled liquid derivate, known in local parlance as “monkey-tail,” were also recovered from a couple and their alleged accomplices as well as 16 stolen motorcycles and other exhibits.