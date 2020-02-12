Cooperate With Military, Security Agencies to End Insurgency, Buhari Tells Borno People

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday asked the people of Borno State to support the military and security agencies to stop the killings by Boko Haram.

The president had arrived Maiduguri International Airport from Ethiopia at about 1:30pm to condole the people of Borno state over last Sunday’s attacks where 30 persons were reported to have been killed.

Also during the attack, a yet to be specified number of people, mostly women and children, were abducted with 18 trucks and houses razed.

While sympathising with victims of insurgency at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the President called on the people to cooperate with the military and other security agencies in fighting Boko Haram insurgency.

He said: “The cooperation of your people with our troops and other security agencies by providing

credible information could end insurgency not only in Borno but other states of Yobe and Adamawa.”

Buhari later proceeded to Government House, Maiduguri for his lunch and prayers and subsequently took his flight to Abuja, by 3.30pm.

Governor Babagana Zulum who was at the airport and Shehu’s palace, urged the President to deploy troops to Boko Haram hideouts in Sambisa Forest

and Lake Chad region.

He said the insurgents launched their attacks from the forests and hideouts, including some of the caves at Mandara Mountains in Gwoza Local Government Area.

Contrary to the expectations of the public that the president was in town to visit Auno, he did not go to the town.

“There is no need to go to Auno, as the President’s visit to Borno; was to condole victims and people of the state,” said Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the President.