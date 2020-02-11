Osinbajo to Represent Buhari at Arap Moi’s Funeral Today

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today (Tuesday) represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the state funeral for former Kenyan President, Daniel Arap Moi, in Nairobi, the Kenya’s capital.

Moi, who passed on February 4 at the age of 95, ruled Kenya for 24 years from 1978 to 2002.

A statement by the vice-president’s spokesman, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Osinbajo would join African heads of states and other world leaders expected at the funeral scheduled to hold at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Akande said the vice president, who would be accompanied on the trip by senior government officials, left for Nairobi yesterday and is expected back in Nigeria later today.

