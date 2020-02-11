APC Replaces Lawan with Akande in Reconstituted Reconciliation Committee

•Edo welcomes new members

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan with the former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande in the reconstituted National Reconciliation Committee of the party.

This is coming as the Edo State Government has applauded the reconstitution of the APC National Reconciliation Committee, expressing confidence that the committee will deliver on its mandate to restore peace and unity in the party.

Lawan who was the chairman of the initial 10-member APC National Reconciliation Committee set up last year, did not make the list, while the ruling party did not offer any explanation why his name was removed in the new committee.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday said that the committee was mandated to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.”

The 12-member committee would be chaired by Akande, while Senator John Enoh would serve as the Secretary.

Other members are; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola; Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase; Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Sen. Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Mrs. Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; and Senator Binta Garba.

The committee would be inaugurated today, February11, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Osarodion Ogie said in a statement that the state government is “grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for putting together a committee of persons with proven integrity and the forthrightness needed to deliver on this very sensitive national assignment.”

He added, “With the person of the renowned statesman and leader of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, heading this committee, and other very worthy leaders of our party as members, we have no doubt that justice will not only be done but seen to be done in the execution of the mandate of this committee.

“We hereby restate our full commitment to peace in the APC both in our state and across the country.

“Despite the many challenges, APC has remained strong in Edo State and in Nigeria, but we are certain that at the end of this exercise, the party will become even stronger and continue to lead our great country with its progressive ideals for many years to come.”