Yobe Gov Advocates New Strategies to End Boko Haram

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai-Mala Buni, has commended the military authorities over the ongoing war against Boko Haram, but charged the troops to adopt new strategies in order to finally get rid of the Boko Haram menace.

Buni particularly applauded the efforts of security operatives working under Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army for recording tremendous success in the fight against Boko Haram across Yobe State.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security Matters, Brig. Gen. Dahiru Abdul-Salam (rtd), made the comments on Saturday during the Nigerian Army Social Activities (NASA) event held at the Headquarters of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

The governor while noting that the state government has been a close ally of security agencies towards ensuring peace, highlighted some of the efforts made in this regard to include establishment of Yobe State Peace Group and the procurement of operational vehicles for the security personnel among others.

He said: “Let me use this medium to express our appreciation for the giant efforts the security operatives are making to curb insurgency in Yobe State. I also suggest that the security operatives should adopt new ways of fighting Boko Haram in the state so that the remnants of the insurgents would be totally eliminated.

“The security should make the war against insurgents a population centric, that is involve local people in sourcing information regarding security situations in local communities and blocking the strong areas of the Boko Haram terrorists among others.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Suleiman Idriss, said the event was aimed at boosting the morale of men and officers of the Nigerian Army through socialising with them and appreciating their efforts.

He further reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to end insurgency in Yobe State and North-east at large.

“We commend the support and cooperation rendered to us by Yobe State Government and the good people of the state which has led to the present achievement of the Nigerian Army in fighting Boko Haram,” he said.